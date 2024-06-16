Able Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $212,750. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

