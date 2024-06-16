Able Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0959 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

