Able Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 270 SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Shares of LGLV opened at $152.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.48. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $156.01.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

