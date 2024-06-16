Able Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,285 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

STIP stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.86. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

