Able Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,450 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $273,493,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,264,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

EFG opened at $102.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

