Able Wealth Management LLC Invests $179,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BA opened at $177.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.58. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

