Able Wealth Management LLC Invests $33,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,262,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,271,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,126,000 after buying an additional 371,842 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $168.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.56 and its 200 day moving average is $165.80. The firm has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

