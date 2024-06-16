Able Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

