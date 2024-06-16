Able Wealth Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 338,466 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,756,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.