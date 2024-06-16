Able Wealth Management LLC Invests $828,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $498.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $500.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.71. The company has a market cap of $452.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.