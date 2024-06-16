Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $942,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $58.18 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

