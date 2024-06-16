Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 190 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.