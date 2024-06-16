Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New $628,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

