Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 504,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,465,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,982,000 after purchasing an additional 259,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

