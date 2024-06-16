Able Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,757 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

