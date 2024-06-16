Able Wealth Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after buying an additional 135,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,092,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $194.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.01 and a 200-day moving average of $175.13. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

