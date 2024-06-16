Able Wealth Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFUV stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.