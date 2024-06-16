Able Wealth Management LLC Takes $393,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,315,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,031,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.75 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2699 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

