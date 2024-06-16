Able Wealth Management LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $27.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

