Able Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:O opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

