Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $66.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.