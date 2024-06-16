ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$45.44 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of C$31.93 and a one year high of C$44.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.40.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

