ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$45.44 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of C$31.93 and a one year high of C$44.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.40.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
