Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,800 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 816,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $2.64 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.15.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,677,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 5,423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,358,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 520,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acumen Pharmaceuticals

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.