Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,800 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 816,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $2.64 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.15.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
