Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,800 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 816,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $2.64 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.15.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,677,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 5,423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,358,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 520,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

