Adam S. Grossman Sells 100,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.50 and a beta of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

