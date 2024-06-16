Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.02. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

