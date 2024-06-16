ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Up 62.4% in May

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
ADF Group Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of ADFJF stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. ADF Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.
ADF Group Company Profile
