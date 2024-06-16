Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.58% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

ADIL opened at $1.31 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

