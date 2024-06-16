Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $875,592,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.35.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

