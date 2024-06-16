Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.35.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $875,592,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

