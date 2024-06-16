Adroit Compliance LLC Takes $16.31 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,311,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.3% of Adroit Compliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

