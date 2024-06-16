Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.83.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

AMD stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 281,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,336,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.