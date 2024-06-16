AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.97

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and traded as low as $22.77. AdvanSix shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 120,135 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $614.45 million, a P/E ratio of 763.92 and a beta of 1.68.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $336.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 2,134.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,799.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,048 shares of company stock valued at $467,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

