Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in May

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,116.0 days.
Aedifica NV/SA Price Performance
Shares of Aedifica NV/SA stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. Aedifica NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.
Aedifica NV/SA Company Profile
