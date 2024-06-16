Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Up 14.7% in May

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. Aegon has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
