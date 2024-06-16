Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Up 14.7% in May

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Aegon alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aegon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aegon Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Aegon by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,922,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 601,003 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Aegon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,039,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. Aegon has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Aegon

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.