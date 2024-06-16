Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AEMD

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.69 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60.

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.