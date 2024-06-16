Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,046.0 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $37.48 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.