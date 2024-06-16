AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

