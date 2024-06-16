AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

