AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,400 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 659,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,006,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AIA Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAGIY stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. AIA Group has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $42.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

AIA Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5789 per share. This is an increase from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

