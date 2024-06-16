Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Set at C$20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) received a C$20.00 target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.39.

Air Canada Stock Performance

AC stock opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.59.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

