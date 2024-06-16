Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 134,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Airgain Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.60 on Friday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,032 shares of company stock valued at $102,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the quarter. Airgain comprises approximately 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

