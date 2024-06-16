Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,593,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,756,499 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 14.61% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $30,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,064.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,956,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

