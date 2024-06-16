Alexander Otto Sells 242,573 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $3,568,248.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,071,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,539,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,336,287.68.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.63.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers



SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

