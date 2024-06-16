Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
