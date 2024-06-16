Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.66 and last traded at $73.74. 5,798,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,131,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 66,661 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 81,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 101.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

