Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF) Trading Down 3.1%

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTC:ALBHF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Alibaba Health Information Technology Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
About Alibaba Health Information Technology
Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the pharmaceutical direct sales, pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, and healthcare and digital services businesses in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers range of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and various other health-related products through its online stores on Tmall.com and offline pharmacy outlets to business-to-customer and business-to-business customers; and pharmaceutical products, medical devices and healthcare products, health food, adult and family planning products, contact lenses, and medical and healthcare services through its e-commerce platform.
