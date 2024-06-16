AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the May 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AWF stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

In other news, insider Emilie D. Wrapp acquired 2,393 shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $25,006.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $25,006.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWF. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,011,000 after purchasing an additional 59,274 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 283,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 153,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

