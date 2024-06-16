AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the May 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of AWF stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $10.82.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWF. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,011,000 after purchasing an additional 59,274 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 283,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 153,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.