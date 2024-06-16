Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Shares Down 5.3%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 121,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 71,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ALNT shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Allient Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $407.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $146.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Allient’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $164,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth about $2,288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

