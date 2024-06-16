Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $178.29 and last traded at $178.27. Approximately 3,318,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 21,207,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.