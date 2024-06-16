AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,288,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 4,597,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.6 days.

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. AltaGas has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

