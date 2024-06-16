AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,288,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 4,597,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.6 days.
AltaGas Stock Performance
AltaGas stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. AltaGas has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37.
AltaGas Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.